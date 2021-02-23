Nexstar: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc. (NXST) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $364.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $7.97.

The television broadcaster posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $811.4 million, or $17.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.5 billion.

Nexstar shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.