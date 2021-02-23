New outdoor seating nearly done, signs ready to go up for new Fort Mill restaurant

A covered dining area could be complete this week and signs up soon for the newest Main Street restaurant in Fort Mill.

Fort Mill Town Council approved an almost $4,500 facade improvement grant Monday for Emmet’s Social Table. The move comes ahead of a planned opening by Emmet’s next month. A partner with the company told council Monday a covered outdoor seating area near the railroad track at the bottom of Main could be done this week.

“It will be year-round, covered,” said town planning director Penelope Karagounis.

The facade grant also allows for a vertical projecting sign and a wall sign. Those additions are more than cosmetic for the 100 Main St. site.

Prior tenant Southern Sugar was part of a 2016 announcement that one side of lower Main Street would change with wide-ranging redevelopment. The Old Centre Theatre site would include Southern Sugar and commercial space. A barbecue restaurant, brewery and more would follow.

Despite the success of several Main Street staples like Hobo’s, The Improper Pig and Amor Artis Brewing, Southern Sugar closed. At least part of the concern there involved signage. The Old Center Theatre signage, a nod to the site’s historical use as a theater, dominated.

“There was a lot of concern that people don’t realize that there’s another establishment,” Karagounis said. “They think it’s the theater. This proposed new (Emmet’s) signage will help let the public know that there is something else in this building, there’s a restaurant.”

The partner with Emmet’s told council the new signs will be a help. The large Old Center Theatre signage will remain, too.

The town facade improvement grant program can pay up to half the cost of exterior improvements for businesses on Main. It’s been used extensively in recent years as new tenants arrived.

“It has been a help, as we’ve seen several businesses take advantage of it,” Mayor Guynn Savage said. “And I think our downtown area is looking pretty good.”

The mayor is hopeful the new signage will help a new restaurant get started.

“Looking forward to seeing this new business join our Main Street corridor, with all the great businesses that are there,” Savage said.

Council members said they’re anticipating Emmet’s not just for the business addition, but for another dining option in a growing part of town.

“I know they are a well-known establishment in the Waxhaw (N.C) area with their downtown, so looking forward to having them here,” said Councilwoman Lisa Cook.