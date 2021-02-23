ARC Document Solutions: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.3 million.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 2 cents per share.

The provider of document services to businesses posted revenue of $64.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.2 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $289.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $2.41. A year ago, they were trading at $1.21.