Elastic: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Elastic NV (ESTC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $157.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $146.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Elastic expects its results to range from a loss of 18 cents per share to a loss of 15 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $158 million to $159 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Elastic expects full-year results to range from a loss of 19 cents per share to a loss of 16 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $589 million to $590 million.

Elastic shares have increased almost 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $157.54, more than doubling in the last 12 months.