Business

Primo: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $21.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for amortization costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The maker of soft drinks, juices, teas, flavored water and energy drinks posted revenue of $505 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $490.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Primo said it expects revenue in the range of $455 million to $485 million.

Primo shares have fallen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 2% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Resideo Technologies: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 25, 2021 7:09 AM

Business

Madrigal: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 25, 2021 7:09 AM

Business

SeaWorld: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 25, 2021 7:09 AM

Business

Welbilt: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 25, 2021 7:09 AM

Entertainment

UK actors settle phone hacking claims with tabloid publisher

February 25, 2021 7:09 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service