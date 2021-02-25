Business

Vector: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

MIAMI

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $32.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 21 cents.

The discount cigarette maker posted revenue of $554.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $92.9 million, or 60 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2 billion.

Vector shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

