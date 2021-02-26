Universal Health Services: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $308.7 million.

The King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $3.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.59 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.88 per share.

The hospital and health facility operator posted revenue of $3.09 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.97 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $944 million, or $10.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.56 billion.

Universal Health Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.05 to $11.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $12.1 million to $12.4 million.

Universal Health Services shares have decreased nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly in the last 12 months.