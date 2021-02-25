Orchid Island: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $16.5 million.

The Vero Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 30 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.1 million, or 3 cents per share.

Orchid Island shares have increased 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.64, a decline of 11% in the last 12 months.