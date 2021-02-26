Orthofix: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $9.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Lewisville, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 44 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $117.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $2.5 million, or 13 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $406.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Orthofix said it expects revenue in the range of $95 million to $96 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $445 million to $460 million.

Orthofix shares have increased 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 26% in the last 12 months.