Icahn Enterprises: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $146 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Sunny Isles, Florida-based company said it had profit of 61 cents.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $2.75 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $1.65 billion, or $7.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.12 billion.

Icahn Enterprises shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 5% in the last 12 months.