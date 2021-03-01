Shanti: Food history and building a staff-first restaurant

Ashleigh Shanti says she is not tired.

Even though the former Benne on Eagle chef is working on a new cookbook, a new restaurant concept and has charitable events lined up, she’s trying to reframe for herself what productivity means.

“I’m so used to moving around,” she said. “I have an all new respect for office work.”

After exploring the roots of Southern food as chef de cuisine at Benne on Eagle, Shanti is learning about life balance. She’s taking time to get to know Asheville outside of the restaurant and working toward her goals with intention.

Neither her first restaurant nor her first cookbook have a landing date yet. With the book, she has the flexibility to let the concept shapeshift.

With the restaurant, Shanti remains laser focused. She first wants to change the norms the industry usually follows. Then comes the rest.

“People always ask me when I’m opening, and I say, ‘Give me a minute. I’m reconstructing an entire system right now,” she said.

The traditional kitchen order, from dishwasher to executive chef, is built on a French military brigade system, rather than something particularly compassionate and loving, Shanti said.

“And I think you can have an orderly kitchen and care for the emotions of your staff,” she said. “We just have to reconfigure the entire system, because what it’s built on is BS.”

The idea of creating an equitable staffing model before fleshing out the dozens of restaurant concepts in her head is hard work because it’s so new.

“For me, the greatest challenge is creating an equitable restaurant model and hospitality group in a space where there are not a lot of examples to model it after,” she said.

Even so, the work of eradicating traditional restaurant culture is an uphill climb in an industry where personal days are nonexistent and paid sick days are rare.

All of that needs to change, Shanti said.

“It creates this culture where, as a leader, it’s easy to dismiss hourly workers and push them aside and not understand their experience,” she said.

PEOPLE BEFORE BUILDINGS

Shanti is not new to the concept of putting workers first.

She spoke on the eve of Juneteenth about how the conversations about restaurants in the COVID-19 crisis often failed to consider workers, particularly minority workers in the most essential but thankless positions.

As the national conversation has shifted to one of introspection, it’s time to look at the logistics of what it means to save restaurants, she said then. “And the building means nothing if we don’t save the service industry workers in it.”

But disparity is all but built in to the hierarchical system, which is why it’s so easy to spot.

“When I started getting into the culinary industry as a teen, I did not see anyone who looked like me leading the kitchen,” Shanti said.

People of color were there, it’s just that they were washing the dishes and prepping the food. That minorities are often overlooked for promotions is an American problem, and not limited to the restaurant industry, Shanti said.

Nor does the marginalization end when a person of color ascends to a higher rank. Shanti herself, as chef de cuisine at Benne, was once referred to by a customer as “the help.”

Such an insult is abominable in any setting, but especially galling in a restaurant where the whole point is revealing that food served on Southern plantations came from the marginalized people who made them run.

The narrative is changing, but keeping it from fading is a daunting task. Benne’s mission still continues with new chef de cuisine Malcolm McMillian at the helm, who also is Black.

“I think we’re realizing that the people in charge of these stories should be the gatekeepers, the ones expressing and speaking and telling their narrative in their own way,” Shanti said. “We just have to reconfigure everything we’ve thought and have been doing.”

WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE FOOD

Shanti has been considering a cooperatively owned restaurant model. But even if the staff structure is the concept, that doesn’t mean the food is an afterthought.

Shanti remains proud of the work that she did at Benne serving a menu of food she felt was accurately reflective of the African diaspora.

“And I would hope that the diner walked away with a better understanding of what Black Appalachian cuisine looks like,” she said.

She most fondly recalls a dish of leather britches she served at Benne, a reflection of something she grew up eating. At Benne, she served it with a buttermilk broth, ultimately developing a flavor reminiscent of green bean casserole.

Whether purposeful or not, such nostalgic flavors often had the power to elicit tears in diners of a variety of backgrounds.

“I’ve had guests cry and tell me that the food they’re eating reminds them of the food of their childhood,” Shanti said. “There was often a feeling of true thankfulness and genuine appreciation for what we were doing.”

Shanti also continues to think of African foodways and the way they wove themselves into the culinary tapestry of the American South.

There are inherent similarities that already existed between African and Appalachian cooks, which she thinks in part owe themselves to cooking in lean times.

In particular, she said, sukuma wiki, which in Swahili means “to stretch the week,” was a specialty she ate while she lived in East Africa for a while. It’s a ragout of sorts, made with greens and a collection of spices and aromatic vegetables.

The parallels to stewed collards and the Appalachian hero of leftover greens, kilt lettuce, are hard to miss.

Shanti’s great grandmother Hattie May grew up in the Appalachian region of Virginia, Shanti said, and she cooked in a way that nothing ever went to waste.

“It was very seed to stem, using the leaves, the flowers, the roots, the seed, using everything, and that speaks to how she grew up cooking,” she said. “And that speaks to the Appalachian style of cooking as well and why they exist in a perfect marriage.”

While those traditional foodways can have their similarities, there are also millions of distinctly regional ways of cooking worldwide.

Shanti has many ways to trace her own culinary identity, and it’s been a deeply personal experience exploring that, she said.

What comes next is uncertain, but she hopes it will resonate with both her as a chef and the people who come to eat, listen and learn.

“I’m ensuring that the food I cook is an honest extension of who I am,” she said. “I think that Black food has such rich history, and it’s the duty of a chef to honor that and inform and bring awareness — I never want it to not be genuine.”