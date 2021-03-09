Business

Xeris Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.1 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $91.1 million, or $2.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.2 million.

The company's shares closed at $4.72. A year ago, they were trading at $2.64.

