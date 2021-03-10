Aegion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Aegion Corp. (AEGN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and restructuring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The provider of infrastructure protection posted revenue of $205.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $31.9 million, or $1.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $807.8 million.

Aegion shares have increased 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 58% in the last 12 months.