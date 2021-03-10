Business

Aegion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CHESTERFIELD, Mo.

Aegion Corp. (AEGN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and restructuring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The provider of infrastructure protection posted revenue of $205.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $31.9 million, or $1.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $807.8 million.

Aegion shares have increased 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 58% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Old jail to be renovated, turned into tourist destination

March 10, 2021 4:43 AM

News

One year in, broadband access and telehealth are two big winners under COVID-19

Business

Major change to US labor law clears House; faces headwinds in Senate

Business

With TV news viewing polarized, slice of Republicans leaving Fox and watching Newsmax

Business

‘Just spend’ and ‘just borrow,’ Jack Ma told China’s youth. Then came the bill

Business

Tesla touts self-driving to consumers. To the DMV, it tells a different tale

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service