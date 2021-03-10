Business

Zynerba: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DEVON, Pa.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Devon, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $51.3 million, or $1.90 per share.

The company's shares closed at $4.54. A year ago, they were trading at $3.46.

