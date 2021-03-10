Build-A-Bear: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $8.8 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 47 cents per share.

The toy retailer posted revenue of $93.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $24.6 million, or $1.65 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $255.3 million.

Build-A-Bear shares have risen 67% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.