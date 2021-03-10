International Money Express: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $9.6 million.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $99.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $33.8 million, or 88 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $357.2 million.

International Money Express expects full-year revenue in the range of $414 million to $421 million.

International Money Express shares have fallen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 67% in the last 12 months.