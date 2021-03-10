Business

Lexicon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

THE WOODLANDS, Texas

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $199,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $58.6 million, or 53 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $24 million.

Lexicon shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.30, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Michael Hiltzik: Countering Dem relief package, GOP proposes a huge giveaway to the rich

Business

Talos Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

March 10, 2021 6:56 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service