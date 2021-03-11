Business
BG Staffing: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.2 million.
The Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share.
The staffing company posted revenue of $69.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.4 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $277.9 million.
BG Staffing shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 22% in the last 12 months.
