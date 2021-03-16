Citi Trends: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $18 million.

On a per-share basis, the Savannah, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $1.81.

The clothing and accessories company posted revenue of $251.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $24 million, or $2.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $783.3 million.

Citi Trends shares have increased 82% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased fivefold in the last 12 months.