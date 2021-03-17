North Carolina company decides to retain headquarters

A company which has been a fixture in central North Carolina for years is staying put and keeping the jobs there.

Switzerland-based Syngenta Crop Protection said Tuesday it will keep its headquarters in west Greensboro and invest $68 million to redevelop and rebuild a significant portion of its campus, the News & Record of Greensboro reported.

The company, which has been discussing options for a new site since mid-2019, said its original 70-acre home is the best fit despite looking at other sites in Guilford County and other areas in the state and the U.S. It will build new offices and labs on the property.

In January 2020, city and county officials approved an incentives package worth $3.6 million for Syngenta. But to get the money, Syngenta must retain its 650 jobs and has to invest at least $68 million in its Greensboro operation, which serves as its North American headquarters.