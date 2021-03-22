Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May rose 2.75 cents at $6.2775 a bushel; May corn was off 3 cents at $5.5075 a bushel; May oats was up .50 cent at $3.6350 a bushel; while May soybeans dropped 5.25 cents at $14.0975 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose .70 cent at $1.1910 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was off .10 cent at $1.3497 a pound; April lean hogs fell .65 cent at .9417 a pound.

