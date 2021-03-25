Darden Restaurants: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $128.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 98 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Darden Restaurants expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.60 to $1.70. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.27.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.1 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.93 billion.

Darden Restaurants shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 3.5%.