Lifeway: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $280,000.

The Morton Grove, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share.

The dairy and cheese company posted revenue of $25.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.2 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $102 million.

Lifeway shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.