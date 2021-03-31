Apyx: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $11.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $11.9 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $27.7 million.

Apyx expects full-year revenue in the range of $36.7 million to $38.7 million.

Apyx shares have climbed 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.