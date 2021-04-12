Grains lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 13.50 cents at $6.27 a bushel; May corn fell 12.75 cents at $5.71 a bushel; May oats was off 5.75 cents at $3.7225 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 34 cents at $13.8125 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off .68 cent at $1.2307 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell .92 cent at $1.4435 a pound; April lean hogs was up .72 cent at 1.0407 a pound.