Business

Grains lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 13.50 cents at $6.27 a bushel; May corn fell 12.75 cents at $5.71 a bushel; May oats was off 5.75 cents at $3.7225 a bushel; while May soybeans declined 34 cents at $13.8125 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off .68 cent at $1.2307 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell .92 cent at $1.4435 a pound; April lean hogs was up .72 cent at 1.0407 a pound.

