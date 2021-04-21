NextEra: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.67 billion.

The Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 67 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. posted revenue of $3.73 billion in the period.

NextEra expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.54 per share.

NextEra shares have risen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 36% in the last 12 months.