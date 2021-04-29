Ares Management: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Ares Management LP (ARES) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $58.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The private equity firm posted revenue of $658.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $411.2 million.

Ares Management shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 61% in the last 12 months.