Equitrans Midstream: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $72.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $380 million in the period.

Equitrans Midstream shares have risen almost 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen almost 2% in the last 12 months.