General Finance: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif.

General Finance Corp. (GFN) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $11.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Pasadena, California-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 21 cents per share.

The owner of mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space businesses posted revenue of $90 million in the period.

General Finance shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

