Select Medical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Select Medical Holdings Corp. (SEM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $110.5 million.

The Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share.

The hospital and rehabilitation center operator posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period.

Select Medical expects full-year earnings to be $2.41 to $2.58 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.7 billion to $5.9 billion.

Select Medical shares have increased 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $38.82, more than doubling in the last 12 months.