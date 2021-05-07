Immersion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Immersion Corp. (IMMR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The touch-based technology company posted revenue of $7.2 million in the period.

Immersion shares have fallen 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 18% in the last 12 months.