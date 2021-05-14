Grains lower, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was off 1 cent at $7.5650 a bushel; May corn dropped 29.25 cents at $7.3350 a bushel; July oats lost 26.75 cents at $3.7925 a bushel; while May soybeans decelined 45 cents at $16.30 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell 1.58 cents at $1.1702 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 2.33 cents at $1.3760 a pound; April lean hogs was off .35 cent at 1.1152 a pound.