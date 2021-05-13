As US faces labor shortages, these companies compete to hire thousands in Charlotte

FedEx Ground is hiring more than 1,200 workers, mostly package handlers, in the Charlotte area. FedEx

Companies in Charlotte and across the country are hiring thousands of workers as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic but is still confronting labor shortages.

Such shortages are acutely felt in restaurants and in retail. But those struggles haven’t stopped other companies like FedEx, Lowe’s, Amazon and Spectrum need hundreds of workers in the Charlotte market.

The hiring surge comes as the latest unemployment figures released Thursday show signs of an economic recovery.

There were 473,000 unemployment insurance claims last week, according to the U.S. Labor Department. The seasonally adjusted number is a decrease of 34,000 from the previous week’s level. This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020, when it was 256,000, according to the department.

Here’s who’s hiring in Charlotte:

FedEx

FedEx Ground is hiring more than 1,200 people across four warehouse stations in Charlotte, Concord and Fort Mill, S.C.

“As e-commerce continues to grow, our biggest needs are currently for both part- and full-time package handlers,” company spokeswoman Nikki Mendicino said.

Package handlers load and unload packages. Day, night and weekend shifts are available. Mendicino said the company’s competitive benefits will help attract more applicants.

FedEx Ground pays up to $16 an hour for part-time work and $17 an hour for full-time jobs. FedEx also offers health benefits, tuition reimbursement and paid parental leave, as well as employee discounts on groceries, car purchases and cell phones.

FedEx Ground has about 3,300 employees in the Charlotte area, Mendicino said.

Amazon

E-commerce giant Amazon, with multiple facilities in the Charlotte area, said Thursday it is hiring 75,000 employees for fulfillment centers and transportation.

Amazon officials did not immediately respond for comment Thursday on how many workers the company is hiring in Charlotte.

North Carolina jobs posted online include seasonal and non-seasonal warehouse positions in Charlotte and Concord.

Average pay is more than $17, and Amazon is offering a sign-on bonus up to $1,000, according to the Seattle-based company. New hires with proof of COVID-19 vaccination get an additional $100.

The company offers health benefits, paid parental leave and career education tuition.

Amazon, CLT4 West Charlotte fulfillment center

Lowe’s

Lowe’s, based in Mooresville, is hiring more than 50,000 seasonal workers across the country. That includes 1,100 part-time and full-time jobs at Charlotte-area stores.

Positions include cashiers, stockers and receivers, merchandising, drivers, pro sales and supervisors.

In addition, the company held one hiring event this month and is holding another one Tuesday for its distribution centers.

Lowe’s is hiring more than 1,600 workers at its 17 distribution centers nationwide. That includes more than 250 full-time positions for day, night and weekend shifts in Statesville. The hiring event is from 1 to 7 p.m. May 18 at 711 Tomlin Mill Road, Statesville.

Lowe’s hired more than 90,000 workers into permanent jobs last year, according to the company. It offers quarterly profit-sharing bonuses, health benefits and tuition assistance.

Lowe’s also has several full-time corporate technology jobs posted online in Charlotte.

Lowe's is hiring 1,100 part-time and full-time jobs at Charlotte-area stores and more than 250 full-time positions at its Statesville distribution center.

Spectrum

Spectrum is hiring 360 full-time workers at its Charlotte call center over the next several months.

Workers who reach targets can earn more than $50,000 annually, according to Spectrum. Spectrum is hosting a virtual hiring event through May 26.

The company offers health benefits, retirement plan, education assistance and service discounts.

Charter Communications, which offers services under the Spectrum brand, is a broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states.

Carowinds

Carowinds amusement park is hiring about 900 seasonal part-time jobs from lifeguards and ride attendants to performers and retail workers.

The 400-acre theme park that straddles the North and South Carolina state line near Charlotte did not open last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company recently said it had to delay the opening of its water park until June 12 because of a worker shortage. The rest of the amusement park will reopen this month.

Carowinds, owned by Cedar Fair Entertainment Co. in Ohio, has more than 60 rides and attractions.

