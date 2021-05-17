Business

Atlas Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFHIF) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $2.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 22 cents per share.

The insurance underwriter posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 48 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 44 cents.

