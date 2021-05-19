Business

Alabama company gets $17M Air Force cargo pallet contract

The Associated Press

DECATUR, Ala.

An Alabama company has won a $17.4 million contract to make all-aluminum pallets for military cargo planes.

Wolverine Tube Inc., of Decatur, was among five competitors for the Air Force contract, according to a list of Pentagon contracts approved Tuesday.

The pallets were designed to replace those made with aluminum glued to a balsa wood core, according to the Defense Logistics Agency.

The work in Decatur is expected to be completed Nov. 18, 2022.

  Comments  

News

California’s next climate challenge: Replacing its last nuclear power plant

Business

Confused by all those streaming services? This app is here to help

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service