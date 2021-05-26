Build-A-Bear: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $10.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 60 cents per share.

The toy retailer posted revenue of $91.7 million in the period.

Build-A-Bear shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.