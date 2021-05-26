Pure Storage: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $84.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The data storage company posted revenue of $412.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $406.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Pure Storage said it expects revenue in the range of $470 million.

Pure Storage shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.30, a climb of 15% in the last 12 months.