Lions Gate: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) on Thursday reported a loss of $37.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The motion picture producer and distributor posted revenue of $876.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $791.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $18.9 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.27 billion.

Lions Gate shares have increased 64% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.68, more than doubling in the last 12 months.