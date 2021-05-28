Did US Rep. Matt Gaetz urge supporters to take up arms against Silicon Valley tech firms?

SAN JOSE, Calif. — As Silicon Valley reels from the mass shooting Wednesday in San Jose, a beleaguered U.S. congressman has attacked purported censorship of conservatives by Silicon Valley technology companies and followed up with an exhortation to supporters to exercise their right to bear arms.

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, reportedly under investigation over sex-trafficking and child-sex claims, in a Georgia rally on Thursday referred to “the internet’s hall monitors out in Silicon Valley,” and continued, “they think they can suppress us, discourage us.

“Maybe if you’re just a little less patriotic. Maybe if you just conform to their way of thinking a little more, then you’ll be allowed to participate in the digital world. But you know what, Silicon Valley can’t cancel this movement, or this rally, or this congressman.”

Video from the rally, and a transcript posted by San Francisco transcription firm Rev, indicates Gaetz immediately followed up with an exhortation regarding the right to bear arms, enshrined in an amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “We have a Second Amendment in this country and I think we have an obligation to use it,” Gaetz said.

The speech, at a rally where Gaetz appeared alongside controversial Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, drew condemnation from Illinois Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who retweeted a video clip from it and commented that it showed the need for a commission to probe the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“Four months after an insurrection at the Capitol, we’re hearing this language at another rally where so-called ‘leaders’ are stoking fears & anger and inciting violence,” Kinzinger tweeted.

However, a spokeman for Gaetz on Friday denied the congressman was connecting criticism of tech firms with guns. He noted that Gaetz, before discussing tech firms and purported censorship, had been speaking about the First Amendment, which guarantees the rights to free speech and assembly.

Gaetz had highlighted a “movement” he linked to former President Donald Trump. “As President Trump reminds us, we are the elite now, and so let us use the Constitution to strengthen our argument and our movement,” Gaetz said. “We have a First Amendment right to speak and assemble, and we better use it.”

Google, Facebook, Twitter and Apple did not immediately respond to questions about whether they were taking any actions, such as increasing security measures for employees, as a result of Gaetz’s comments. The FBI did not immediately respond to questions about whether it was looking into the matter or discussing security with tech companies as a result of the congressman’s speech.

Gaetz was speaking a day after a gunman in Silicon Valley shot to death nine colleagues and himself at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose. In 2018, a woman shot and wounded three people and took her own life at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno. Her father told the Bay Area News Group she had complained the company was censoring her videos and had stopped paying her for videos she posted.

Gaetz spokesman Harlan Hill said the language about Silicon Valley was part of Gaetz’s point about the First Amendment. “He concluded that point – which included the part about Silicon Valley – and moved onto discussing how the Second Amendment is a public defense against government tyranny. Those were two separate points.”

The congressman’s comments about purported anti-conservative bias by social media giants reflect a long-running complaint against Silicon Valley by some conservatives. Trump claimed as recently as this week in an email to supporters that he was “illegally” banned by “Big Tech” from social media platforms that kicked him off after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

A February report by New York University’s Stern School of Business described the notion that social media firms are censoring conservative voices as “misinformation” and “a falsehood” that was not backed up by any reliable evidence. “No trustworthy large-scale studies have determined that conservative content is being removed for ideological reasons or that searches are being manipulated to favor liberal interests,” the report said.

Gaetz, according to multiple media reports, is facing an investigation into whether he was involved in sex trafficking and paid women and an underage girl for sex. He has denied the reports.