Food producer buys assets of shuttered Vermont-based bakery

A national producer of baked goods has purchased the assets of the Burlington-based Koffee Kup Bakery, which shut its doors earlier this year.

On Monday, Flowers Foods, of Thomasville, Georgia, the producer of Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse and Tastykake, announced it had acquired Koffee Kup's assets.

The Burlington-based Koffee Kup, which includes the Vermont Bread Company in Brattleboro, and Superior Bakery in North Grosvenor Dale, Conn., closed abruptly in April due to financial problems. The company sold products in New England, around New York City, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Ryals McMullian, president and CEO of Flowers, said in a news release that the acquisition brings brands and production capacity to the Northeast.

"We have no immediate plans to reopen the bakeries but will be assessing how they may fit our strategic network optimization efforts in the future,” he said.

The closing of the three locations eliminated about 500 jobs.

The deal was announced in court in Burlington on Monday during a hearing over who will cover the paid time off due Koffee Kup employees.

Flowers Foods said it would take care of the payouts.

A Canadian company, Mrs. Dunster’s, said last week it expected to buy Koffee Kup.