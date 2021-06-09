Cooper seeks to ignite NC wind projects, sets power goal

Gov. Roy Cooper unveiled more efforts on Wednesday to boost development of generating wind turbine energy off the North Carolina coast over the next two decades.

The governor issued an executive order directing his Commerce Department to create a task force that would seek to advance projects and boost their economic benefits, and to name a clean energy economic development coordinator.

Cooper's military affairs and environmental departments also were told to take action, such as by working with federal officials to streamline permits and avoid proposals that interfere with military installations.

Cooper's order also sets a electric production goal for offshore wind energy of 2.8 gigawatts off the North Carolina coast by 2030 and 8 gigawatts by 2040. Meeting the 2040 goal would be the equivalent of powering roughly 2.3 million homes, a Cooper news release said.

“Offshore wind power will help North Carolina create jobs and generate economic development while helping us transition to a clean energy economy,” Cooper said.

The news release said the wind power will help meet his administration's Clean Energy Plan targets of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from power sources by 70% by 2030, with carbon neutrality by 2050. State law doesn't mandate that the goals must be met.