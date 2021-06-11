Report: Team’s antisemitic language goes back years

FILE— This March 28, 2021 file photo, shows the scoreboard at Duxbury High School, home of the Duxbury Dragon's football team, in Duxbury, Mass. An investigator has found that the Massachusetts high school football team, who used antisemitic language during a game this season, has been using similar language at practice for about a decade.(Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, File) AP

An outside investigator has found that a Massachusetts high school football team that used antisemitic language during a game this season has been using similar language at practice for about a decade.

The investigator was hired in March in response to revelations that the Duxbury High School team used the word “Auschwitz" during onfield play calling during a game. The team also used the words “rabbi" and “dreidel."

Duxbury schools Superintendent John Antonucci in a summary of the report released Thursday said the coaching staff likely was aware the team was using such language.

“There was evidence suggesting that the use of this language was a systemic issue and had happened at practices potentially as far back as 2010,” Antonucci wrote. “Sufficient credible evidence was found to support the conclusion that coaching staff were aware of the use of such terms during practices.”

Although the language was used in practices, it does not appear it was used during games until this year, he said. The Massachusetts high school football season was moved from the fall to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dave Maimaron, the team’s highly successful coach, has been fired from his coaching position and put on paid administrative leave from his teaching job. He previously condemned use of the antisemitic language.

The report, prepared by attorney Edward R. Mitnick of Just Training Solutions, LLC, also found credible evidence of a “culture of profane language and boorish and sophomoric behavior" within the program and the use of vulgar and homophobic language on the sidelines that was also used and condoned by the coaching staff.

The full 56-page report, which involved at least 52 different witnesses, will not be released publicly due to privacy concerns, Antonucci said.

The team has already undergone diversity training and met with the family of a Holocaust survivor.

“Appropriate personnel action will be taken based upon the findings in the Investigation Report,” Antonucci's summary said.