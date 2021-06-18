Amdocs: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $119.1 million.

The Chesterfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The provider of computer systems integration posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Amdocs expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.14 to $1.20.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Amdocs shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 27% in the last 12 months.