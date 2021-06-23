Longtime Southwest CEO will step down next year

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 28, 2020 file photo, Southwest airlines jets are stored at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Southwest Airlines is dealing with technology problems that have delayed and canceled flights for two straight days. Southwest said Tuesday, June 15, 2021 that it was working to restore normal operations after a problem with network connectivity. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) AP

Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that longtime CEO Gary Kelly will step down in February and be succeeded by another veteran at the nation's fourth-largest airline.

The new CEO will be Robert Jordan, the executive vice president of corporate services. Southwest said Kelly, 66, plans to remain executive chairman at least through 2026.

Kelly moved up through the airline ranks through several financial jobs, including a stint as chief financial officer. He became CEO in 2004, replacing Jim Parker, who held the job briefly after co-founder Herb Kelleher stepped aside.

Speculation about Kelly's successor had sometimes focused on Tom Nealon, who was named president in January 2017, and Mike Van de Ven, the chief operating officer.