Grains lower, livestock higher.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 13 cents at $6.35 a bushel; July corn lost 5.75 cents at $6.8250 a bushel; July oats was off 13 cents at $3.73 a bushel; while July soybeans lost 25.75 cents at $13.3725 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .80 cent at $1.2222 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .50 cent at $1.5705 a pound; Jun. lean hogs gained .98 cent at 1.0735 a pound.

