Grains lower, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 36.25 cents at $6.1275 a bushel; July corn was off 42.25 cents at $6.5750 a bushel; Sep oats lost 23 cents at $3.74 a bushel; while July soybeans lost 63.75 cents at $13.8425 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off 1.55 cents at $1.2167 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.38 cents at $1.5925 a pound; Jun. lean hogs gained 1.03 cents at $1.0875 a pound.

