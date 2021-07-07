Business

Key Tronic: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.

Key Tronic Corp. (KTCC) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $867,000.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane Valley, Washington-based company said it had profit of 8 cents.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $134.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Key Tronic said it expects revenue in the range of $120 million to $125 million.

Key Tronic shares have fallen 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

