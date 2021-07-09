Rockwool plant starts production in West Virginia

A West Virginia plant has started production of stone wool insulation products.

Rockwool North America is making the products at its new manufacturing plant in Jefferson County for residential, commercial and industrial use, the company said in a news release.

The plant has more than 110 employees. Up to 40 more workers will be hired as production ramps up, the statement said. The plant uses natural gas instead of coal as its fuel source.

Milton, Ontario-based Rockwool North America also has a manufacturing facility in Mississippi and two more in Canada.

"We’re delighted to be up and running in West Virginia and providing the first increase in stone wool insulation production capacity since before the pandemic," Rockwool North America President Rory Moss said. ”Our customers are looking to us to satisfy the growing demand for our insulation products, and we will be aggressively ramping up production over the coming months to deliver for them.”