Grains mostly lower, livestock lower.

Grain futures were mostly lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep was up 15 cents at $6.54 a bushel; July corn was off 12 cents at $6.87 a bushel; Sep oats gained 29 cents at $4.43 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 18.75 cents at $14.6775 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was fell .80 cent at $1.2130 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 1.22 cents at $1.5730 a pound; July lean hogs was off .05 cent at $1.1230 a pound.