Chicago Auto Show opens as city tourism begins long road to recovery

Postponed by COVID-19, a special summer edition of the Chicago Auto Show launching Thursday at McCormick Place will be smaller, shorter and less elaborate than any in modern history.

But as the first major Chicago tourism event in nearly a year and a half, the downsized auto show’s impact on a tentatively reopening, pandemic-weary city, could be significant.

“It’s not necessarily the show that people are used to it when they come to the Chicago Auto Show,” said David Sloan, the show’s general manager. “But we’ve made it unique, and it’s worth coming to see. And it’s big for the city because McCormick Place is back open.”

The annual auto show, which normally runs in February, is scheduled to take place July 15-19, with exhibits both inside and outside McCormick Place. The 113th edition will be cut to five days from 10 days and shifted to the cozier West Hall, with half the normal indoor exhibition space at about 470,000 square feet.

Outdoor events will include test tracks and technology demonstrations along Indiana Avenue, and a nightly street fest featuring food trucks, local breweries and live music.

As part of its COVID-19 safety plan, the show will use an electronic ticketing process and attendees who have not been vaccinated will be asked to wear masks, along with anyone taking a test drive. But an initial daily capacity limit of 30,000 visitors per day has been lifted after the city fully reopened last month.

The Chicago Auto Show does not disclose attendance figures, but Sloan said the pre-pandemic 2020 version “did a lot better” than 30,000 attendees on a typical weekend day.

Sloan said 1,000 people bought tickets online the day the summer show was announced in May, but expectations remain modest.

“I’d be happy if we got 30,000 a day,” Sloan said. “And if we exceed that number, I’ll be even more pleased.”

When the last Chicago Auto Show opened in February 2020, crowds packed McCormick Place and the pandemic seemed a distant worry, with the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak 7,000 miles away in China. In the U.S., there were 13 confirmed cases and no deaths at the time.

It would be the last major event held in Chicago before the pandemic hit home in March 2020, disrupting both the auto and tourism industries.

There have been 230 events canceled at McCormick Place since March 2020, costing the city a projected 3.4 million attendees and nearly $3.1 billion in economic impact, said Cynthia McCafferty, a McCormick Place spokeswoman.

The summer auto show is the first of 47 major events scheduled at McCormick Place through December 2022, bringing an estimated $2.4 billion in economic impact back to the city, McCafferty said. Two new additions include the Experiential Marketing Summit in October and C2E2 — the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo — in December.

“The return of the Chicago Auto Show marks a significant moment in our COVID-19 recovery journey, as it sends a strong signal that our city is not only open but more than ready to safely host large-scale events,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release.

Launched in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show went on hiatus during World War II as auto production was curtailed, but hasn’t missed a year since it resumed in 1950.

Show organizers began working with McCormick Place six months ago to keep the modern-day streak alive with the first-ever summer edition of the auto show.

Electric vehicles will take center stage at the summer show for a number of automakers, as the nascent technology continues to gain momentum.

Illinois had 27,506 registered electric vehicles in the state as of the end of June, or 0.26% of the state’s 10.3 million registered vehicles, according to Dave Druker, a spokesman for the Secretary of State’s office. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has set a goal of putting 1 million electric vehicles on Illinois roads by 2030.

Ford has created an 11,000 square foot outdoor display for its retail and commercial electric vehicles, including the Mustang Mach-E, the E-Transit and the F-150 Lightning — Ford’s first electric pickup truck, which it unveiled in May.

The Chicago Auto Show is the first chance for consumers to see the F-150 Lightning in person. The electrified version of the popular truck is due in dealerships by the middle of next year. Darren Palmer, head of battery electric vehicles at Ford, believes it will be a game-changer for broader EV adoption.

“We think it can’t be underestimated how important it is to electrification,” Palmer said. “The F-150 is the bestselling vehicle in America. Customers understand what an F-150 truck is and what it can be, and now we add extra facilities to it. That seems to be resonating really well.”

The F-150 Lightning, which does zero to 60 in about four seconds with 300 miles of range and 10,000 pounds of towing capacity, starts at just under $40,000, offset by a $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles, making it a relatively affordable entry into the world of EVs for truck enthusiasts.

The Mach-E was introduced at last year’s show. This year, attendees can get a ride in the all-electric crossover, which goes from zero to 60 mph in 3 seconds and has a range of about 300 miles.

Other EVs available for outdoor test drives include the Chevy Bolt, the Kia Niro and the Volkswagen ID.4.

Rivian, the startup electric vehicle maker, is a no-show at the special summer edition of the Chicago Auto Show as it gears up to launch production of its inaugural pickup truck and SUV models this summer from its plant in Downstate Normal.

Beyond the nightly street fest, the great outdoors offers some new twists and turns for summer auto show attendees.

Ford created a 30,000-square-foot “Built Wild” pop-up test track at the corner of Indiana Ave. and 24th St., giving attendees an amusement park-like ride in the all-new Bronco SUV as it takes on a 38-degree “mountain” even more adventurous than Chicago’s potholed streets.

Stellantis will once again feature similarly harrowing indoor off-road test tracks to ride with professional drivers in Jeeps and Ram Trucks.

As the auto show opens, Chicago-area auto plants remain closed due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, and new car inventory on dealer lots is in short supply.

Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant, which makes the Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and Police Interceptor SUVs, was closed for much of the spring, idling about 5,200 employees working three shifts. While the plant reopened in June, it shut down again this month and plans to resume production with two shifts beginning Aug. 2, Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker said.

The Belvidere Assembly Plant near Rockford, Ill., which makes the Jeep Cherokee SUV, has been mostly closed since March 29 because of the chip shortage. The plant, which had about 3,600 employees working two shifts, is planning to eliminate one shift — and 1,641 jobs — when it resumes production on July 26, Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said.

Automakers and industry analysts expect the chip shortage to ease and production to resume full throttle during the second half of the year. Meanwhile, organizers at the Chicago Auto Show are already planning for a more robust show next year.

“We’re just seven months from hopefully doing a February 2022 show,” Sloan said.